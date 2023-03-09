Live streaming and recording of council meetings is on the agenda again for discussion between elected members.
But instead of the allocated $40,000 for a system compatible with the current Chambers, the cost has increased considerably to almost double that amount..
Discussion by elected members included style, individual mics or a central mic, single camera or roving, quality and flexibility if council decided to move Chambers to the former library building which is currently under discussion.
In January Council Administration agreed to provide a report to Council's February 2023 Council Meeting outlining options for live streaming of Council Meetings, including implementation.
A budget allocation of $40,000 has been carried forward from the 2021-22 budget into the current budget, as per the recommendation made by Council back in April 2021.
"That the introduction of technology to enable the live streaming and / or recording of Council meetings is planned for the current Council chambers, with the ability to transfer to the 'old library' if Council decides on this future use."
" The budgeted figure of $40,000 was determined based on indicative costings obtained from Coorong District Council, who had at the time undertaken a live streaming installation project in their Council Chambers.
(This solution has since been deemed unsuitable for council requirements.)
Since the original costings were obtained, significant price increases have also occurred.
Council's System Administrator has attempted to source several quotes for the best part of the last financial year, and whilst several potential suppliers were unwilling to provide a quote, he was successful in receiving two (2) detailed quotes, both were between $72,000 and $77,000.
Cr Tom Dennis moved the motion, seconded by Cr Monique Crossling, "that Horder Communications Solutions be engaged to supply and install the live streaming system in the current Council Chambers to enable the live streaming and/or recording of Council meetings, and (should Council determine the proposed system quoted as being the most suitable), that a budget increase of $32,472 be added to the current budget allocation of $40,000, to take the total budget to $72,472."
