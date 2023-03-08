Council meeting are on the move after a successful motion by Cr Abigail Goodman to meet in Lucindale and Frances for meetings in April and August 2023.
Cr Goodman moved that the Council Meeting to be held on the 26th April be held at Lucindale in the Lucindale Council Office, and that the August Council Meeting be held at Frances in Netball Clubrooms instead of the Naracoorte Council offices.
Discussion included splitting the motion into two but Cr Goodman refused to do so and maintained her Motion with Notice as it read, saying the Naracoorte Lucindale Council area was a big one and in the interests of increasing community connection this was a way to encourage members of the community to attend meetings and tale an interest in council matters.
Cr Goodman moved the motion and Cr Tom Dennis seconded that the Council Meeting to be held on the 26th April meeting be held at Lucindale in the Lucindale Council Office, and that the August Council Meeting be held at Frances in Netball Clubrooms.
A second Motion with Notice was withdrawn by Cr Goodman about an independent review of the Lucindale Masterplan.
