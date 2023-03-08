Naracoorte Herald
Home/News/Local News

Naracoorte Lucindale Council will move meetings around region for greater connection with community

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
March 9 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Abigail Goodman set the council in motion Photo by Sheryl Lowe

Council meeting are on the move after a successful motion by Cr Abigail Goodman to meet in Lucindale and Frances for meetings in April and August 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.