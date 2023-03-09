The residents of small south east town of Hynam have presented a petition to council requesting their assistance to allow continued access to the CFS shed and Post Office in what they term, the best interest of the public after finding the gate across the road chained and padlocked.
They claimed in a letter to council, this had been done without public consultation.
The petition was presented to council at the February meeting by resident Ben Herrod on behalf f the community who said he believed the situation had resulted from a complaint from one resident.
The land is part of the former railway land owned by the Department of Infrastructure and Transport.
The letter from the small community of Hynam said they "humbly request the assistance of Naracoorte Lucindale Council in our endeavor to ensure this access route remains open and accessible for residents."
Mr Herrod provided elected members with a a power point presentation of the area. "We don't want change, this is the country and we have had safe access to the CFS shed and Post Office and we want to keep it that way."
Mr Herrod said, " Until recently, Station Street Hynam, had been used by residents to access the CFS shed and the local post office opposite.
"This access way is shorter and more direct for volunteers living in Hynam township to access the CFS shed in the case of an emergency, when every minute counts.
The access way provides a safe track for community residents to walk, ride bicycles and/or horses, and is a much safer option compared to walking along the unsealed shoulder of the Wimmera Highway.
Without community consultation, this access has been restricted. A gate way between Station Street and what was once :Lawson Terrace (currently council land maintained by the Naracoorte Polocross Club) was, with out notice, chained and padlocked.
"I asked the mayor to come and have a look and half the community rocked up, that's how strongly we feel about this," he said.
Mr Herod asked council to represent them in an approach to the DIT to ensure access to these areas is allowed.
"The gate is no longer padlocked!" he said, "but we need help to make sure it stays that way."
