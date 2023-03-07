Naracoorte Herald

Strong competition at fortnightly Apsley motorsport races

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motorsport racers returned to the track on Sunday, March 5 for a day of strong competition at the Apsley and District Motorsport Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neave Moore

Neave Moore

Journalist

Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.