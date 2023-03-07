Strong competition at fortnightly Apsley motorsport races

Motorsport racers returned to the track on Sunday, March 5 for a day of strong competition at the Apsley and District Motorsport Club.
In the A Grade competition, Joe Garner placed first, followed by Jayden Garner and Dwayne McCallum in tied second place. Fred Carberry received the bronze in the race.
In the B Grade race, it was a tough race, but Will Braun took home first place, followed by Trevor Bull in second and Shane Schutt in third.
There was a tie for first place in the C Grade race, congratulations to Amanda McCallum and Troy McCallum. Dash Adams received second place and was followed closely by Mitchell Chambers.
The next Apsley and District Motorsports Club meet is to be held on Sunday March 19, and all are welcome to attend and cheer on the racers.
