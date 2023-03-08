What's On: Local events and roadtrips

LEGO LEGENDS
Naracoorte Library Lego Club
Friday, March 10, (weekly during school term), from 3:45pm, new challenges weekly, aimed at children 5 years and older.
LADIES THINGS
Afternoon in the Garden
Saturday, March 11, Redlegs Womens hockey hosts women's afternoon, 1:30pm to 5pm, featuring lingerie fashion parade, entertainment, nibbles, cocktails, wine, door prizes and fun, fundraiser for hockey club, 18+, tickets available online, limited tickets available
MARKET FUN
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, March 11, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, market includes local produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more. There will be a sausage sizzle available and the historic vehicle display will be open. New stallholders welcome - for information, contact Daphne 0438 622 143.
SE DIVERSITY
South East Field Days, Lucindale
Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, the 43rd annual field days returns to Lucindale more information available online.
MAKING ART
Resin Art & Acrylic Paint Pouring Workshop
Sunday, March 19, Wild Game Wines hosts Pine-Apple Creations for no-experience required workshop, over 18 years old, not recommended for pregnant women, 1:30pm to 4pm, tickets $140pp, purchase tickets through Eventbrite.
RAISING AWARENESS
Black Dog Ride
Sunday, March 19, annual event aims to start national conversation about depression and suicide prevention and raise awareness in local communities, check in at OTR Naracoorte 9am, departs for Keith, morning tea, Murray Bridge arrival around 1pm.
TIME TOGETHER
Harmony Day 2025
Tuesday, March 21, from 10:30am, Harmony Day Children's Festival, Naracoorte Town Square, featuring education sites, music, fun and reinforces theme of "Everyone Belongs".
MOTOR FUN
Keith Diesel and Dirt Derby, the Last Rev
Saturday, March 25, Keith Showgrounds hosts the final Derby, starts early morning and live music playing until midnight, $50pp, children $15pp and children under five enter free, family tickets available, all through Ticketbo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.