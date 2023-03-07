Naracoorte Herald

A slice of life: Food vouchers pop up in Pay it Forward campaign

By Neave Moore
March 7 2023 - 5:30pm
The Naracoorte Lucindale Community Care Network has partnered with the Naracoorte Pizza House to fund food vouchers for members of the community in need through donations from paying customers.

