A slice of life: Food vouchers pop up in Pay it Forward campaign

The Naracoorte Lucindale Community Care Network has partnered with the Naracoorte Pizza House to fund food vouchers for members of the community in need through donations from paying customers.
In late February, the Naracoorte Pizza House approached the NLCCN with the idea and began to prepare food vouchers to donate to the Network, trusting members and volunteers to disperse them in the community to those who need it.
Karen Venables from Naracoorte Pizza House said that she was approached by a regular customer before Christmas 2022, who asked to buy a pizza for someone in need.
"I had said "Great idea, I'm going to look into how we can do that" [but] it was prior to Christmas and during school holidays so it was difficult to put into place at the time but every time he'd come in and check up on the idea, I'd say "I'm on it"," she said.
"When it came to putting this idea into motion, we knew it was easier to not re-invent the wheel, so the Pay It Forward concept is an international idea that has worked around the world
"There is a place in the US that had a customer who asked to pay for a slice of pizza for a homeless person, and they use sticky notes, and they have them all over a wall so if someone in need can take down a sticky note and use it.
"So we decided to do a similar program, but make it less obvious that these people were using them."
Inside the business, there are change containers for people to place donations for the food vouchers, but also the order machines allow staff to add a requested amount to a customer's bill; any additional money donated, above $1 is accepted and completely given to the cause.
"We print $10 food vouchers which are given to the Network but they are designed the same as ones given to sporting teams and players, so whenever someone comes in to use it, you never know where they received it from," Ms Venables said.
Ms Venables said she was worried about sounding cheesy, but said that she saw the opportunity to give back to those in need as a way to gift a "slice of life" to the community.
NLCCN chair, Erika Vickery said that the Network assists with supplying regular groceries but sometimes a pizza on a weeknight or weekend helps a family feel on the same page as their neighbours.
"For people who live relying on donations, sometimes to be able to go into town and pick up a pizza isn't always realistic... this way, they still can have those little luxuries," she said.
Members of the community can donate to the Naracoorte Pizza House's Pay It Forward program when ordering food or by dropping in to the store and donating without placing an order.
Ms Venables said she was looking forward to seeing similar programs spread around other district businesses.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.