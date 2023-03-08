The Lucindale Show, was welcomed by locals and visitors who travelled from Robe, Naracoorte and Keith to take part and to enjoy.
Students from the Lucindale Area School were keen exhibitors with many of them entering numerous categories of art, decorated saucers, lego, woodwork and bookmarks.
Lucindale's Young Australian of the Year Luke Farrell's and show committee member's aim for the magic number of 100 fleeces in the wool section almost made it with the official count of 97 - but if you count the belly fleeces - he passed his target with 101 fleeces.
Great food, side show rides, the animal zoo and the climbing wall kept children of all ages busy.
