Naracoorte Herald
Home/News/Local News

Students exhibits take pride of place in the pavilion

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 10 2023 - 8:25am, first published March 8 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ponies and princess all dressed and ready for the Lucindale Show Photos by Sheryl Lowe

The Lucindale Show, was welcomed by locals and visitors who travelled from Robe, Naracoorte and Keith to take part and to enjoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.