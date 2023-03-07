Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte Lucindale Councillor welcomed back to chambers

Updated March 8 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:30am
Cr Craig McGuire returned to council-seated by Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling Photo by Sheryl Lowe

Cr Craig McCuire was returned to chambers tonight (Tuesday) for Naracoorte Lucindale Council's briefing session on the draft budget, after the urgent Bill to reinstate councillors stood down over the late lodgement of campaign donations forms, was introduced in parliament today.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

