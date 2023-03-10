Naracoorte Herald
SAPOL hosted a forum on road deaths to an almost empty Naracoorte town hall on Tuesday

By Sheryl Lowe
March 11 2023 - 5:30am
Three people attended the police forum in Naracoorte, on road crash deaths on Tuesday February 8

An empty town hall greeted the SAPOL officers when they arrived to host the forum on road fatalities, drug and alcohol offending in Naracoorte on Tuesday.

