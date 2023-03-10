An empty town hall greeted the SAPOL officers when they arrived to host the forum on road fatalities, drug and alcohol offending in Naracoorte on Tuesday.
In October and November last year the town hall filled to capacity on both nights to hear the candidates for the 2022 council election speak about council - not about anyone dying. So to see an almost empty hall except for three community members, one media and six police officers, highlighted what police called complacency and apathy about the alarming road toll in the region.
"Look at the three rows of chair behind you one of the officers said and that's how many people we've lost to road deaths in South Australia this year already."
SAPOL officers said they were sensitive to the fact that Naracoorte and district had experienced tragedy from road crashes this year and were surprised more did not attend, but they said for every one who attended there is a ripple effect and lives could still be saved.
"The police can only do so much - we need the community on board."
With the road crash deaths at 32 in the first two months of 2023 we are looking at distraction the main factor, they said at the forum.
The SAPOL officers are keen to come back to Naracoorte in the future to hear from the community what there views are on the increasing number of fatalities and what they suggest can be done to reduce these numbers.
