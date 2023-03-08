Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

Councillors back at their post, road toll forum draws little interest and country shows return

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 8 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The urgent Bill before parliament was recorded and saw reinstated councillors around the state Tuesday February 8 2023. Naracoorte Lucindale Council's member Craig McGuire returned in time to attend the briefing session on the draft budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.