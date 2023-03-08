Councillors back at their post, road toll forum draws little interest and country shows

The urgent Bill before parliament was recorded and saw reinstated councillors around the state Tuesday February 8 2023. Naracoorte Lucindale Council's member Craig McGuire returned in time to attend the briefing session on the draft budget.
Prior to the council session on Tuesday evening, SAPOL held a forum on the road toll and how police and the community can work together to reduce the lives lost on South Australian roads. It was poorly attended with only three people from the community there in an almost empty town hall.
Police are concerned about the complacency in communities about the high road death toll.
Lucindale and Mundulla shows on after covid restrictions and drew enthusiastic crowds.
