Topless Cars toured SE in first visit

The Topless Cars SA social group visited the Limestone Coast on the weekend of February 25, staying in Robe and touring down to Mount Gambier and to the upper regions.
For the first tour to the south east, convertible owners from Victor Harbour and up the Spencer Gulf, 19 cars (16 convertibles and three other cars) and 35 people visited the highlights of the Limestone Coast.
On Sunday, February 26, the convertible procession visited the renowned Naracoorte Caves National Park.
Group member, Neil Stagg said that the rain on Saturday morning did not deter the group from visiting the Limestone Coast and reported that everyone was having a good time so far in the visit.
"There is a lot to do and see in the area," he said.
"I'd think members of the group could come back to visit on their own in the coming years, and maybe the Topless Cars group may come back for another tour."
Club founder, Denise Hosking started the group for likeminded convertible fans, and since the group's inception, it has grown to feature more individuals, cars and families.
Before the tour brought the members south east, Ms Hosking reported that the tours give their community the chance to visit and interact with the wider state, visit landmarks, meet new people and find out more about South Australia.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
