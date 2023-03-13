Naracoorte Herald
Topless Cars toured SE in first visit

By Neave Moore
Updated March 14 2023 - 10:56am, first published March 13 2023 - 5:30pm
The Topless Cars SA social group visited the Limestone Coast on the weekend of February 25, staying in Robe and touring down to Mount Gambier and to the upper regions.

