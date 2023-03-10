Naracoorte Herald
Safety on his mind and timber in his blood, Terry Bennier celebrates 45 years

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 25 2023 - 7:52pm, first published March 10 2023 - 11:am
Terry Bennier celebrate a 45 year career in forestry. Picture supplied

It only takes a couple of minutes talking to Terry Bennier to find out that he's passionate about looking out for his workmates. A strong advocate for safety, and the fourth generation in his family to work in forestry and sawmilling, Terry is celebrating 45 years of service and has shared some of his story.

