There has been a positive change in safety over the years. When I first started in the Greenmill up at Nangwarry, it was all open with no cabins, there was nothing between you and the saws cutting through logs. One of my first jobs as a young bloke was to stand next to the saw, tailing out, as the saw cut, I'd flick the wings from the cant, back onto the rollers. With safety now - that kind of thing would shut you down. Simple as that.