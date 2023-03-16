Naracoorte Herald
Home/News/Local News

First chance to learn about the draft budget for councillors

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
March 16 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naracoorte Lucindale Council offices Photo by Sheryl Lowe

A Briefing Session was held with elected members on Council Finances and the 23/24 Annual Budget process on Tuesday March 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.