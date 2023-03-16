A Briefing Session was held with elected members on Council Finances and the 23/24 Annual Budget process on Tuesday March 7.
Cr Craig McGuire was reinstated to his position along with 44 other councillors by an emergency Bill to parliament, earlier that day.
Cr Darren Turner was an apology.
This was the first opportunity for the newly elected Council to start considering the 23/24 financial year Council Budget, and information provided included an outline of the expenditure and revenue streams for the current 22/23 financial year budget, and an outline of what services are provided from the various budget and departmental areas.
Councillors were led through the draft by Finance and Corporate Manager Alex Edmonds.
From this, elected Council can then start to consider the services provided by Council, and any changes to be considered for 23/24 financial year.
Also included for Council information were some rating scenarios, based on a range of percentage increases - with this being purely for information and comparative purposes.
At this early stage of the 23/24 financial year budget considerations, no decisions or positions have been arrived at.
The next stage of draft 23/24 budget considerations will include financial information for the 23/24financial year for elected Council to start making decisions on services, major projects, and revenue (including Council rates).
The past three financial years saw Council's rates increase -
The coming 23/24 financial year will see Council having to consider the effects of high CPI (8.4% as at December 2022) on Councils costs, and what this may mean for ongoing levels of services, and Council rates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.