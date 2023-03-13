Naracoorte Herald
Police say they will be out in force today but can only do so much, "we need the community on board."

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 12:17pm
Police urge care on the roads - please stop the carnage here

Police have issued a timely warning to motorists as holiday makers travel home today after the long weekend, with statistics to back up their pleas.

