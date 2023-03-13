Police urge care on the roads - please stop the carnage here

Police have issued a timely warning to motorists as holiday makers travel home today after the long weekend, with statistics to back up their pleas.
Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott said, "every collision is preventable and every life lost on the roads has a deep and painful impact."
As SAPOL issued this plea, a serious two car crash has occurred at Reedy Creek on the Princess Highway in the South East of the state with diversions in place. Police and ambulances were called to the scene about 10 am today Monday March 13.
"South Australia Police (SAPOL) is pleading with motorists to drive safely on the roads and have one message- let's stop the carnage here.
The carnage sadly refers to the number of lives lost so far this year which currently sits at 32 compared with 15 this time last year. This is the worst start to a year since 2010 when 33 lives were lost at the same time of the year.
With an alarming start to the year, police are calling for extra vigilance particularly in regional areas with a staggering 71% of this year's deaths being on regional roads. Statistics further show that 35% of all regional lives lost occurred within 20 kilometres of their home.The last four March long weekends (2019-2022) have claimed five lives across the state, all in regional areas.Of the hardest hit is the Far North Local Service (FNLSA) area, where three people have lost their lives in road trauma over the last four March long weekends.
So far in 2023, three lives have been lost in the Far North and two people have received serious injuries.
The Hills Fleurieu Local Service Area (HFLSA), which encompasses popular holiday destinations such as Goolwa, Kangaroo Island, Victor Harbor and the Adelaide Hills sees increased traffic activity during holiday periods and has recorded the second highest incidence of road trauma on the March long weekends over the past five years with one life lost.
The Hills Fleurieu area has also been high for fatal and serious crashes in 2023 with 4 of the 32 lives lost occurring in the region, and 31 people being seriously injured So far this year, police have detected 68 drink drivers and 25 drug drivers in the Hills Fleurieu region. Over the past five years, 56 lives have been lost in the Hills Fleurieu region with 17% of those involving drink or drug driving. Nearly a quarter were attributed to speeding and a further 39% have been attributed to distraction.
The Murray Mallee Local Service Area (MMLSA) which also encompasses popular holiday destinations along the Murray River and within the Riverland has experienced a large amount of road trauma in 2023 with 5 lives lost and 10 people seriously injured. So far this year, police have detected 53 drink drivers and 33 drug drivers in the Murray Mallee region. Over the past five years, 47 lives have been lost in the Murray Mallee region with 15% of those involving drink or drug driving. Approximately 19% were attributed to speeding and a further 53% have been attributed to distraction.
State-wide, 9% of lives lost in 2023 have been attributed to alcohol and/or drugs, 23% attributed to speeding and 26% attributed to both distraction and dangerous driving. Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott said every collision is preventable and every life lost on the roads has a deep and painful impact.
"SAPOL makes no apologies for repeating the fundamental road safety messages each and every time. These are the messages that we know will save lives. Before you even get into your vehicle, stop and think about the decisions you are about to make on the road," Assistant Commissioner Parrott said,
"Stick to the signed speed limit.
Keep your eyes and awareness firmly fixed on your surroundings and road signal signs. Be patient. Be considerate to other road users. Never under any circumstance choose to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"The grief of losing a loved one on the road is incomprehensible. Each life lost represents someone who is deeply loved. They are parents, children, friends, respected community members. They include people who had dreams and goals for their lives. They are people who often have had their life taken because of a selfish decision by another road user. We must stop the carnage here."
Assistant Commissioner Parrott warned that police will have a highly visible presence on the roads across the long weekend, with increased mobile and static driver testing in metropolitan and regional locations.
Over coming months, SAPOL will continue its focus on developing and raising the visibility of public education campaigns addressing areas that are leading to the serious injuries and fatalities on the roads. These areas include dangerous driving, motorcycles, drug and drink driving, young drivers, seatbelts, distraction, senior drivers and regional drivers.
Future campaigns will also have a focus on reminding the public of the new penalties for extreme speed and drug driving. These penalties can include an immediate loss of licence, vehicle impoundment and expiation notice of $5,000 for first offences involving excessive speed and reckless and dangerous driving. Those motorists who are convicted of driving with a suspended or disqualified licence could also face an increased imprisonment term of up to 12 months.
For more information about the initiatives of SAPOL to promote road safety, please visit SAPOL - Road safety (police.sa.gov.au)"
Police say they will be out in force today but can only do so much, "we need the community on board."
