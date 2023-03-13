Police urge care on the roads - please stop the carnage here

The Hills Fleurieu area has also been high for fatal and serious crashes in 2023 with 4 of the 32 lives lost occurring in the region, and 31 people being seriously injured So far this year, police have detected 68 drink drivers and 25 drug drivers in the Hills Fleurieu region. Over the past five years, 56 lives have been lost in the Hills Fleurieu region with 17% of those involving drink or drug driving. Nearly a quarter were attributed to speeding and a further 39% have been attributed to distraction.