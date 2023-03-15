Naracoorte Herald
Home/News/Local News

Temporary premises help Naracoorte business make a new start

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 16 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony and Narelle Olsen in their new premises Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Tony and Narelle Olsen faced the unimaginable on Christmas Day 2022. A phone call from the CFS told them their business, Naracoorte Motorbikes and Mowers, was on fire and they were several hours away from Naracoorte, in Ballarat enjoying Christmas with family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.