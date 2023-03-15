Tony and Narelle Olsen faced the unimaginable on Christmas Day 2022. A phone call from the CFS told them their business, Naracoorte Motorbikes and Mowers, was on fire and they were several hours away from Naracoorte, in Ballarat enjoying Christmas with family.
"I wasn't going to come back but that night around 10 pm I decided I had to be there so I drove back. As the building came into view all I could see was the red glow and I knew it was all gone."
Narelle admits there have been dark moments for them both and the boys aged 11 and 9, but family, friends and the amazing community in Naracoorte has really helped them through it to this stage.
They are now in temporary premises at 217 Smith Street and opened their doors again on January 16 2023 with a soft opening.
"We just wanted to take it slow and build up gradually, "said Tony.
"We'll have a big opening sometime soon, to thank everyone."
"It's been an emotional time, Dad built that place and worked the business for 20 years. It's been tough, but we're going to re- build there."
Narelle said they particularly wanted to thank everyone who has helped, "this community has been amazing. People even brought us meals sometimes, we appreciate all the kindnesses so much."
"Our staff have been incredible, they've been amazing too."
"We'll be at the SE Field Days this weekend so come and see us."
They employ 7 local staff and are now looking for a qualified motorbike mechanic and technician OPE.
