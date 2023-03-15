What's On: Local events and roadtrips

BOOK CLUB
Teen Book Club meet
Thursday, March 16, teens aged 13 to 19 years old are welcome to inaugural meeting of new book club, monthly meetings to chat all things books, register before meeting.
SE DIVERSITY
South East Field Days, Lucindale
Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, the 43rd annual field days returns to Lucindale more information available online.
CRAFTY CLUB
Card Making Class
Monday, March 20, CWA Hall hosts class from 12:30pm, everyone welcome, kits prepared in advance, so bookings are essential, for more information contact Margaret on 0438 886 424
MAKING ART
Resin Art & Acrylic Paint Pouring Workshop
Sunday, March 19, Wild Game Wines hosts Pine-Apple Creations for no-experience required workshop, over 18 years old, not recommended for pregnant women, 1:30pm to 4pm, tickets $140pp, purchase tickets through Eventbrite.
RAISING AWARENESS
Black Dog Ride
Sunday, March 19, annual event aims to start national conversation about depression and suicide prevention and raise awareness in local communities, check in at OTR Naracoorte 9am, departs for Keith, morning tea, Murray Bridge arrival around 1pm.
TIME TOGETHER
Harmony Day 2025
Tuesday, March 21, from 10:30am, Harmony Day Children's Festival, Naracoorte Town Square, featuring education sites, music, fun and reinforces theme of "Everyone Belongs".
MOTOR FUN
Keith Diesel and Dirt Derby, the Last Rev
Saturday, March 25, Keith Showgrounds hosts the final Derby, starts early morning and live music playing until midnight, featuring jetboats, tractors, trucks, cars and sideshow alley, $50pp, children $15pp and children under five enter free, family tickets available, all through Ticketbo.
READING TIME
Active Story Time, Naracoorte Library
Tuesday, March 28, Naracoorte Town Hall hosts story time, fun and active engaging way for children aged 3 to 5 years old, morning tea provided, guardian supervision required, from 9:30am.
DAY OUT
Lucindale Campdraft
Friday, March 31 to Sunday April 2, come along to event and watch Riders in action, horsemanship on show for a sport for both competitors and spectators, at Yakka Park, Lucindale, free entry, gates open Friday 10am, daybreak on Saturday and Sunday, all are welcome.
