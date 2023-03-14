Naracoorte Herald
Women support hockey club in afternoon tea fundraiser

Neave Moore
By Neave Moore
March 14 2023 - 3:30pm
Naracoorte's Redlegs had a successful afternoon raising money for the hockey club, raising a predicted $300 and enjoying a womens-only event.

