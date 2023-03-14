Women support hockey club in afternoon tea fundraiser

Naracoorte's Redlegs had a successful afternoon raising money for the hockey club, raising a predicted $300 and enjoying a womens-only event.
Redlegs Hockey Club treasurer and member, Amanda Davey said that while the long weekend hit their turnout, the half-filled capacity did not stop the guests from having fun.
"It went really well, and as far as I know, everyone had a really good time," she said.
"Those who won prizes on the day were also very happy, we heard, and the day just had a very good atmosphere to it."
As of Monday, March 13, the fundraiser volunteers were still finalising the final totals raised but Ms Davey said that between admission costs and purchases made on the day, the total would be greatly appreciated by the Redlegs Hockey Club.
"We received ten per cent from the sale of bras and lingerie that afternoon, but there are still many fittings with Hannah Dobie from Intimo, and final sales to go through on that end," she said.
"We are so thankful for everyone who came along and supported the club, we are looking at about $300 made at least from the sales, maybe a bit over or under."
Ms Davey said she was interested in doing the event again in 12 months, but said she, and the Redlegs Hockey Club would have to put a lot of consideration into it before committing.
"We had a lingerie modelling moment so guests were able to see the Intimo products, and myself and a few others took to the catwalk," she said.
"I, and the hockey club, just really want to thank everyone who came down and everyone who volunteered their time to support the fundraiser for Redlegs."
Ms Davey reported that the donated items for prizes from Amali Gifts (vouchers), Blacksmith Café (vouchers), Jennie Davey Nutrimetics (gift pack), JD Design (gift pack) and Betta Home Living Naracoorte (coffee machine) were key to making the afternoon a success.
"Our food platters were also donated from Carters Foodland, so the profits from the day really would all go to the Hockey Club," she said.
"It is great not only seeing locals supporting the club but also our businesses taking the time to consider supporting us too."
