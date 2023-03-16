Naracoorte Herald
Following investigations, the Queensland woman was arrested yesterday

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
March 17 2023 - 7:30am
Avenue Range crash scene Picture supplied by SAPOL

A driver has been charged following a serious crash at Avenue Range, near Lucindale, on Friday.

Sheryl Lowe

