A driver has been charged following a serious crash at Avenue Range, near Lucindale, on Friday.
Just before 4pm on Friday 10 March, patrols and emergency crews were called to the intersection of Avenue Range Road and Crowder Road, Avenue Range, after two cars crashed.
The driver and occupants of a Toyota SUV, a 40-year-old woman and two children, aged 7 and 9, sustained injuries and were taken to the Mount Gambier Hospital.
The driver was subsequently transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford SUV, which was towing a caravan, a 70-year-old woman from Queensland, was taken to Naracoorte Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Following investigations, the Queensland woman was arrested Sunday 12 March and charged with aggravated driving without due care causing harm and failing to give way.
She was bailed to appear in the Naracoorte Magistrates Court on 17 May.
Police urge all drivers to pay attention on the roads and ensure they obey traffic rules at all times. The lives and safety of themselves, their passengers and other road users depends on it.
Just before 10am on Monday 13 March police and SA Ambulance were called to the Princes Highway after reports of a two-car crash.
The driver of a 4WD, a 19-year-old man from Victoria, and his 14-year-old passenger were both taken to Kingston Hospital.
The driver has been airlifted to Adelaide in a serious condition.
The driver of a Kia, a man aged 42, and his passenger, a 41-year-old woman, both from Hove, were taken to Kingston Hospital with minor injuries.
Princes Highway was closed for several hours but reopened about 3pm.
Anyone who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
