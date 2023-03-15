Three years on we look at the fall-out from covid

Three years ago we witnessed Australia's borders close, interstate travel restricted to essential travellers only, overseas travel cancelled, stand-up drinking only (which caused many a satirical comment), take- away businesses boom, lock-downs and hardware stores experience the heady days of Myers basement sales (if you remember those) as people learned to fix taps, build things and restore and/or create gardens.
But sadly we also witnessed many Australian's die, especially in Aged care facilities.
Some businesses and organisations struggled to recover
The conversation still rages about how we should have done it - but as in everything - hind sight is a wonderful teacher.
People told me this week - it still seems like a blur - it was so not like anything most of us had ever experienced. It's almost like a vacant space.
We'd love to hear from you - what your experience was and perhaps still is.
Let us know @ editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.