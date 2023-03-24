Naracoorte Herald
Support SA's Voice to Parliament

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 25 2023 - 7:15pm, first published March 24 2023 - 12:30pm
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Kyam Maher File photo

The State Government has encouraged South Australians in a press release to witness what they describe as an historic day in South Australia with a special event on the front steps of Parliament for the First Nations Voice to Parliament on Sunday, March 26.

