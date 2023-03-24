The State Government has encouraged South Australians in a press release to witness what they describe as an historic day in South Australia with a special event on the front steps of Parliament for the First Nations Voice to Parliament on Sunday, March 26.
'There will be an historic sitting of Parliament on Sunday for the final vote on the Voice to Parliament bill, commencing at 11am.
A successful passage of the bill will make South Australia the first state to establish a Voice to Parliament.
South Australians will be able to watch proceedings on big screens on the front steps of Parliament.
Following the successful passage of the bill, Premier Peter Malinauskas, Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher and the Governor of South Australia Her Excellency the Honourable Frances Adamson AC will formally proclaim the legislation on the front steps of Parliament in front of the crowd, with speeches to follow.
First Nations musical guests will perform as part of the celebrations. More details about the artists will be released in coming days.
To make the event as accessible as possible for South Australians, all public transport will be free on Sunday between 9am and 5pm.
Minister Kyam Maher said, "We are leading the nation in our delivery of a First Nations Voice to Parliament. We want as many South Australians as possible to come out and show their support for the Voice to Parliament.
March 26 will be an historic day for our state and the nation, with the SA Voice to Parliament to become the first of its kind in Australia."
Just after 11.30am on Tuesday 21 March police were called to a crash on Clay Wells Road, Monbulla, also known as the Robe to Penola Road
The single occupant of the Honda, a 65-year-old man from Victoria died at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagon Ute a 62-year-old woman from Monbulla sustained minor injuries and was treated at the Mount Gambier Hospital.
The man's death is the 36th life lost on SA roads compared to 16 at the same time last year, SAPOL reported.
