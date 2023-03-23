"Movie night helps South East voices to be heard by Canberra inquiry"

A free legal service for veterans is holding a movie screening and discussion panel in the South East this month to highlight the issue of Defence Force suicides.
The movie Living will be at the South Coast Cinema in Robe on Sunday March 26 at 3 PM. The movie stars Bill Nighy Tickets can be purchased at the cinema on the day, and light refreshments will be served.
The Defence and Veterans Legal Service helps veterans and their families to share their stories with the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
"South East voices must be heard by this Royal Commission," says Gabrielle Karas (pictured left), an SA lawyer with the Defence and Veterans Legal Service.
"It can be hard for people to talk about mental health and suicide, so we are screening a movie and combining that with a discussion panel that will provide information about the Royal Commission."
"Movies can sometimes encourage important discussions about difficult subjects," says Ms Karas.
"While this screening will be in Robe, we are keen to help veterans across the South East.
"We provide free, confidential and independent legal support to empower people to tell their stories to the Royal Commission in a safe and informed way.
"Those personal stories will underpin the Royal Commission's findings and create positive change that helps to right wrongs."
"People who want to share their stories with the Royal Commission often need legal advice about how to do that safely and effectively," says Ms Karas. "That's where we can assist.
"We help people to make submissions to the inquiry and we provide tailored legal advice about their legal rights and protections, as well as issues such as privacy, confidentiality, and defamation."
If you want to know more about the Royal Commission, and how to make a submission to it, call 1800 33 1800.
The Defence and Veterans Legal Service is a National Legal Aid project delivered in SA by the Legal Services Commission.
