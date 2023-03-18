Hyndreds of students from the region will join celebrations in naracoorte for Harmony Week beginning Monday March 20.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council is supporting Harmony Week on March 20-26 - the nationwide celebration that recognises our diversity and brings together Australians from all different backgrounds.
Council is coordinating the Harmony Day Children's Festival in the Naracoorte Town Square on Tuesday 21st March at 10.30am where more than 850 children from education sites in Naracoorte, Frances and Apsley will dance, sing and entertain the crowd while reinforcing the day's theme of 'Everyone Belongs'.
Council is also partnering with Teys Naracoorte and Regional Workforce Management to present the Harmony Week Community Diversity Celebration Day in the Naracoorte Town Square from 3pm on Saturday 25th March.
Featuring multicultural performances, food and entertainment, the family-friendly afternoon will celebrate the amazing diversity of our community.
