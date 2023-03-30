Naracoorte Herald
A young ballet dancer's journey to peace in Australia

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
March 30 2023 - 3:30pm
Nicolas Sas 17/2/1929 - 28/2/2023 Picture supplied
Nicolas Sas 17/2/1929 - 28/2/2023 Picture supplied

The South East lost a much loved community member with the death of Nicolas Sas this month. Nic passed away on 28 February in Bordertown Hospital after a short illness. He had turned 94 eleven days prior and was living at home until his recent admission into hospital.

