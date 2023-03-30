The South East lost a much loved community member with the death of Nicolas Sas this month. Nic passed away on 28 February in Bordertown Hospital after a short illness. He had turned 94 eleven days prior and was living at home until his recent admission into hospital.
As you read these words, and I hope you will, Nic's story could have been written about in recent time just as easily but it begins in 1945.
It's a story of survival, war, dancing, refusal to spy on friends and the determination to live a life of freedom which led him to Australia and later to Bordertown.
But Nic's journey to Australia was a difficult and dangerous one.
The boy Nic SAS had a love for dancing and by the age of 14 years old he was already a professional classical dancer with the Ukrainian Ballet, this was an achievement for the young lad born in the small village of Rachov in the Southern Region of the Ukraine which was then part of the Soviet Union.
But his success as a professional dancer attracted unwanted attention from the Secret Police and he and his friends were under pressure to spy on their friends in the Ballet Company. If they didn't agree to this, and they didn't, it left little choice for them but to defect.
On November 16 1945, armed with 100 cigarettes, Nic and two friends began a very dangerous journey to the heavily armed border into Czechoslovakia, even though they knew many attempting this before them, had died in their efforts.
They waited in deep snow in the black of night as guards patrolled very close to where they hid in the extreme conditions.
When they eventually crossed they were caught and held prisoner. The guards took their cigarettes and discussed the captives future. The young lads were terrified. It could have ended badly but the guards let them go.
They walked on to a village where one of the boys had friends. Here they were offered shelter, food and money to catch a train to Prague.
Now they were Displaced Persons.
In Prague only coupons were accepted so their money would not buy them food. But again a friend, a schoolteacher who had known Nic's father, helped them.
Nic could speak Czek so this helped as they tramped the streets looking for work. Nic finally found work dancing with the Ukrainian Theatre in Slovalia. This enabled him to return to school and finish his High School Certificate while he earned a living dancing at night for three years.
He was forced to flee again when the Communists gained power. This time he fled to Austria where he found an older brother who he thought was lost but had been looking for Nic throughout the war. His brother's name had appeared in a local newspaper as the General Consulate in the Czech Embassy in Hungry.
Nic's brother created false documents which got them safely to Vienna where they lived a careful existence,forever on watch because of the International Guard which changed monthly and included Russians who were an ever present threat to their freedom.
Nic danced in Vienna and was declared a Displaced Person.
If they were caught they'd be returned to the Ukraine.
In his quest to come to Australia, his dancer's hands almost gave him away when he told officials at the International Refugee Organization he was a coal-miner. He was given the choice of going to Chile, Venezuela or Australia - who was only taking labourers, hence his decision to say he was a coal miner.
Good fortune stepped in again and the interviewing officer knew Nic's brother and his application to come to Australia was passed despite his dancer's hands. Still the Communists were a threat because the had to pass through the Russian zone to reach the Displaced Person's camp.
When Nic arrived on Australia he was given a bag of oranges and five shillings, and home consisted of a Nissan hut in Northam, 60 kilometers from Perth. He shared the dirt floor hut with 39 other men. He had bed, a box for a table and a nail in a post to hang their clothes on. The shower consisted of a bucket of water with a chain on the outside to pull on to tip the water over himself. Men and women were housed separately.
When recalling his time in the camp at Cook, Nic told family members there were 2000 people in that camp and not one was ever heard to complain. For them it was freedom.
Nic was sent to work on a railway gang at Cook. While Nic spoke seven languages, English wasn't one of them at the time so to describe his former employment in the Ukraine he performed a pirouette to demonstrate he was a dancer. Every one laughed, including Nic, when the gin drinking tobacco chewing ganger said, ah - one of those Poofter Bastards. It wasn't until much later Nic realized what had been said to him and he was horrified.
After suffering sunstroke at Cook he was sent to Adelaide to become a railway porter.
Home was another camp, a tent next to the railway station.
A friend told Nic, "If you want to get out of your contract as a railway porter you must fail the medical."
Nic failed the eyesight test saying, "it is not a good idea to have a colour-blind Porter. " So he got out of the contract in eight months and it was then that Nic's new life truly began.
He got a job in Harris Scarfes in the garden section, stacking blood and bone, then he progressed to the downstair section to dispatch orders where many orders went wrong - rakes were sent out as shovels due to his limited English.
By now he had already met his wife Ann. They met at the Adelaide Railway Station where Nic had been asked to instruct and take care of production of Ukrainian Dancers in preparation for the first Adelaide Arts Festival. Ann was one of the troupe, which consisted of 12 pairs of dancers, a 60 piece Choir and an Orchestra. They won first prize.
Up until now their lives had many similarities yet they had travelled different paths to reach this destination and each other.
Ann's brother-in-law got Nic a job at the Dry Cleaners where he worked. At the same time Nic continued to dance in nightclubs - mostly unpaid.
A chiropractor friend, Michael Josepchuk, suggested Nic start his own dry cleaning business in Bordertown. He was in his early 20's and the business was near the Woolshed Pub. He ran this with Ann for 11 years. He studied to be come a podiatrist and serviced the South East for 30 years.
"I can still recall him telling me as a young kid that he'd just ruined another car after hitting a kangaroo coming back from Millicent," his nephew Alex Sas told us.
He taught ballet to the local children every Saturday in the Bordertown RSL for 19 years - 78 children each week.
Nic never saw his father again but was able to keep in touch with his mother who came to Australia and applied for political asylum when Nic had been in Australia for 30 years.
Nic told family - "My mother was a broken woman."
"She came from such hard circumstances but brought us a lemon as a gift. It cost her $5US. By the time she reached Australia the lemon was moldy and could not be eaten but it was a gift if love.
She could not believe food on the shelves in supermarkets wasn't propoganda. She never got used to being able to speak freely without closing doors and checking for surveillance.
She enjoyed five years in Australia with Nic and Ann before dying at the age of 88.
Nic and Anne built one of the first houses on Davis Street in Bordertown - very modern for it's time. He lived in that house independently - with fantastic support from the people at Boandik Community Care - until he died at the age of 94.
His wake on Saturday March 18 was held at the Bordertown RSL, a fitting tribute to where he shared his love of ballet with hundreds of local children every Saturday.
He loved the Bordertown community and was involved in many of its clubs (golf, bowls). He was a founding member of the Bordertown Apex Club.
But mostly, Nic was recognised as being an entertainer whether at parties or more formal events. He appeared on local radio to sing and play guitar and recorded a CD of his songs. He continued playing until his death.
This story was complied from notes and information provided by Nic's nephew Alex Sas and was written by Sheryl Lowe.
