Nic was sent to work on a railway gang at Cook. While Nic spoke seven languages, English wasn't one of them at the time so to describe his former employment in the Ukraine he performed a pirouette to demonstrate he was a dancer. Every one laughed, including Nic, when the gin drinking tobacco chewing ganger said, ah - one of those Poofter Bastards. It wasn't until much later Nic realized what had been said to him and he was horrified.