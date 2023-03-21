The South East Field Days lived up to its promise as the premier two day agricultural event held annually in March at a purpose built facility in the township of Lucindale South Australia.
Opening the gates at 10 am on Friday March 17, 8616 people quickly descended on the event with parking quickly filling up under the direction of Lucindale Lions and volunteers.
With over 500 exhibitors the focus was on showcasing the latest in agricultural products, services, and equipment. But in addition there was plenty for all ages and all interests.
CFS, SES, SAPOL and SA Ambulance were on display with many displays offering interactive opportunities.
The Kingston Millicent Veterinary Clinic held talks by their vets, examples of service they offer and plenty of hands-on activities for young ones in a specially set up teddy operating theatre with gowns, masks and caps for the theatre team.
Competitions including the South Australian Yard Dog Association State Championships as well as a Scrap Metal Art Competition attracted good crowds and the puppies were a hit with young and younger.
Entertainment provided atmosphere while people sat and enjoyed locally sourced food and wines.
The weather continued to be kind on Saturday and the event attracted big crowds again with 12,368 people through the gate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.