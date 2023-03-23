Naracoorte Herald
Limestone Coast Local Health Network Chief Executive resigned

By Sheryl Lowe
March 23 2023 - 12:30pm
Limestone Coast Local Health Network Chief Executive Ngaire Buchanan has resigned from the Limestone Coast Local Health Network. Ms Buchanan emailed all staff on Monday 21 March informing them her last day would be 28 June.

