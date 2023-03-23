Limestone Coast Local Health Network Chief Executive Ngaire Buchanan has resigned from the Limestone Coast Local Health Network. Ms Buchanan emailed all staff on Monday 21 March informing them her last day would be 28 June.
She said in her email she has decided to move back to New Zealand to be nearer to family.
Limestone Coast Local Health Network Board Chairman Grant King said,
"Ngaire has provided strong leadership for the Limestone Coast Local Health Network, guiding us through many difficult times especially during the initial response to COVID-19."
"I understand and support her decision to return to family, and thank her for her service to our community."
She said in her email, "After almost five years as Chief Executive Officer for the Limestone Coast Local Health Network, I have decided to resign from my position.
After much deliberation, my decision has ultimately been driven by personal factors and I will be leaving the region to move back to New Zealand.
Since joining the LCLHN prior to transition (1 July 2019), I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here. We have achieved a great deal of progress towards our strategic objectives, as well as overcoming a number of enormous challenges (such as an unprecedented global pandemic!)
I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to work alongside each of you. It has been a wonderful experience to work with such highly-skilled, passionate and dedicated teams.
My last day with the LCLHN will be Wednesday 28 June.
Staff will be kept updated with interim arrangements whilst the LCLHN seeks to progress a formal recruitment process.
It's been a pleasure, and I wish you all the best."
