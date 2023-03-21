McBride Voice Bill speech in parliament

Nick McBride MP voiced his concerns about the Voice to Parliament Bill on March 8 and said he questioned the government's expected outcome of the bill and the implication it may have on the democratic process our parliament is based on.
"I would like to preface my comments on this bill by saying I am very aware of the significant ground that needs to be made on the divide between Aboriginal communities and their families in our state."
"As a state, we have a long way to go to address systematic and structural racism, discrimination, and unconscious bias."
"We know we need to make ground to improve outcomes for our state's Indigenous people."
"I have no doubt the direction of the bill is well intended; however, I have strong reservations about what the bill will deliver for Indigenous people of our state."
"I fear, however, the Voice to Parliament will fall short of delivering on some of the key injustices and inequality faced by Indigenous communities. They are many and include -Educational outcomes, Incarceration outcomes, Health outcomes, Family and relationships: Life expectancy and Income."
"We can do lots of talking, but what we need is action."
"What is then interesting is that we as representatives, 47 members in this chamber and the upper house chamber members of the state parliament, are trying to advocate."
"We see and recognise these issues and suddenly, by having this sort of process, it sort of beggars belief that you just suddenly turn this all upside down and there is a ray of sunshine, as we sometimes say on an item, and everything changes just because this communication suddenly invents something that is not there or not being used at the moment."
"It actually questions what this democratic building and parliament stand for if this system is failing so badly for this sector of the population and the disadvantaged."
"South Australian MPs in general, if you're in business, and your business was about Aboriginals and the Indigenous population surviving and thriving, you would not just go and change your communication strategy."
"You would put a whole lot more in place than some Voice Bill to change the outcomes for these Indigenous Aboriginals who are suffering so badly, outcomes that we all talk about and know need to be better."
"So, I appreciate the intent of the bill. I hope it delivers tangible outcomes for Indigenous people in South Australia, but I am unable to support it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.