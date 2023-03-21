Naracoorte Herald
Home/News/Local News

McBride Voice Bill speech in parliament

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
March 21 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for McKillop Nick McBride MP on the Voice to Parliament Bill File Picture

Nick McBride MP voiced his concerns about the Voice to Parliament Bill on March 8 and said he questioned the government's expected outcome of the bill and the implication it may have on the democratic process our parliament is based on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.