South Australia's unemployment rate has dropped to a new record low with more people in working positions than ever before according to a recent statement released by Treasurer Stephen Mulligan
The treasurer said, "There has never been a better time to find a job in South Australia."
"Labour Force data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics for February shows an unprecedented 936,000 South Australians are now employed, 4,400 more than in the previous month."
In another state record 614,200 are working full-time."
"The South Australian economy continues to boom, with record low unemployment, record high levels of jobs, and a historically high participation rate all suggesting significant economic strength for South Australia," he said.
South Australia's unemployment rate has fallen to 3.8 per cent, the lowest it's been since monthly records began."
The treasurer said, "the participation rate in South Australia is 63.8 per cent - South Australia's equal fifth highest on record.
There are now almost 28,000 more South Australians in work than at the time of the state election in March 2022.
Almost 16,000 of these are fulltime.
This week's AUKUS (Australia, United Kingdom and United States) submarines announcement, will create thousands of jobs not just at Osborne but across SA the government announced this week.
Nationally, the unemployment rate sits at 3.5 per cent.
SA's unemployment rate is now equal with Queensland and lower than the Northern Territory and Western Australia."
The Tatiara District Council region's unemployment rate is lower than the state's record at just over 1 per cent showing full employment in the region. JBS Meatworks in Bordertown is one of the largest employers in the area but struggles to fill the current 50 vacancies due to housing shortages in the region.
