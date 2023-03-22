What's On: Local events and roadtrips

MOVIE POPCORN
Bordertown Civic Centre Cinema
Friday, March 24, screening of Marvel's "Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantamania", rated M, 7:30pm; Sunday, March 26, screening of "The Son", rated M, 2pm, $12pp or $10 for concession, cash only at door, at Tatiara Cinema, Bordertown Civic Centre.
MOTOR FUN
Keith Diesel and Dirt Derby, the Last Rev
Saturday, March 25, Keith Showgrounds hosts the final Derby, starts early morning and live music playing until midnight, featuring jetboats, tractors, trucks, cars and sideshow alley, $50pp, children $15pp and children under five enter free, family tickets available, all through online seller, Ticketbo.
TIME TOGETHER
Harmony Week festival
Saturday, March 25, celebrate Hamony Week: Community Diversity Celebration Day at Naracoorte Town Square, featuring live performances, free cultural tasting plates, entertainment, 3pm onwards, free entry, all are welcome.
READING TIME
Active Story Time, Naracoorte Library
Tuesday, March 28, Naracoorte Town Hall hosts story time, fun and active engaging way for children aged 3 to 5 years old, morning tea provided, guardian supervision required, from 9:30am.
DAY OUT
Lucindale Campdraft
Friday, March 31 to Sunday April 2, come along to event and watch Riders in action, horsemanship on show for a sport for both competitors and spectators, at Yakka Park, Lucindale, free entry, gates open Friday 10am, daybreak on Saturday and Sunday, all are welcome.
EASTER CONCERT
Naracoorte Singers perform
Sunday, April 2, Naracoorte Singers present Easter concert, 2pm, at Naracoorte Lutheran Church, gold coin donation admission, shared afternoon tea, all are welcome.
ARVO OUT
High Tea at the Homestead
Sunday, April 2, 2:30pm to 4:30pm, guests to enjoy 1-hour tour of Narracoorte Homestead, array of sweets and savouries in formal dining room, time to explore, maximum guest numbers so bookings essential, $45pp (before March 26), or $50pp after, book before March 31, guests invited to dress up.
LIVE SHOW
Parvyn & Josh - Bluegrass to Bollywood
Thursday, April 13, Punjabi Australian singer and dancer Parvyn Singh and instrumentalist Josh Bennet perform for guests, presented by Country Arts SA, hosted at Tatiara Civic Centre, $30pp, $17 per child (under 17).
