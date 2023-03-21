Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

From the editor's desk

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 22 2023 - 6:04am, first published March 21 2023 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Carnage continues on South East roads with the state number of fatalities at 36.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.