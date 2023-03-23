Naracoorte Herald
Home/News/Local News

Full camera-based fire detection system planned for the lower South East

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
March 24 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New towers and technology ready for 2023-2024 bushfire season. Picture file

The state government has announced the Green Triangle's fire observation towers are set to be upgraded, including a new tower near Penola in the state's south east.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.