The state government has announced the Green Triangle's fire observation towers are set to be upgraded, including a new tower near Penola in the state's south east.
Upgrade works totalling over $2 million are set to begin shortly and will be completed in time for next season's bushfire season, which starts in November.
Minister for Forest Industries Clare Scriven said, "The Green Triangle plantation forest region is one of the powerhouses of the Australian forest and forest products industry.
The South Australian portion of the region contributes more than $860 million to South Australia's gross state product annually, making it one of the state's most productive sectors."
The funding ensures ongoing protection of the Green Triangle's forestry assets and communities as the transition to new fire detection technologies continues.
With work on the Penola North tower due to commence soon, the project will also provide a landscape level fire detection program, while ensuring existing fire towers remain operational during the transition to new systems.
The 7 towers that are set to be upgraded are, Penola North, Mount Burr, Mount Edward, Furner, The Bluff, Comaum and Mount Benson.
Mick Theobald Chair of the Green Triangle Fire Alliance said, "We are very pleased the South Australian Government recognises the important role that the forest industry, technology, and people power play in effective fire detection.
This investment will ensure fire management is strengthened in the South East; protecting communities, plantations, the environment and regional jobs."
The funding includes $1 million to the Green Triangle Fire Alliance (GTFA), comprising of all major forest plantation growers in the region, to implement new technologies aimed at improving the ability to detect dangerous fires early.
Technology trials, including satellite detection and remote operated cameras, have occurred at The Bluff, Penola North and Mt Burr, with GTFA now in the process of selecting a contractor for new automated detection systems.
A full camera-based fire detection system across the lower South East of the state is expected to be installed in time for the 2023-24 fire season.
Nathan Paine, CEO of South Australian Forest Products Association welcomed the investment, "We all know that bushfires are a part of the Australian landscape and are unpredictable, yet with an increased fuel load across the country due to prolonged cooler months, there is a greater risk of bushfires across our regional communities, including within our forests."
