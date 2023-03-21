Naracoorte Herald
Mans death near Penola brings fatalities to 36

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 22 2023 - 6:27am, first published 5:49am
Carnage continues on South East roads

A man has died following a fatal crash at Monbulla in the State's south east.

