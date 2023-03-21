Carnage continues on South East roads

A man has died following a fatal crash at Monbulla in the State's south east.
Just after 11.30am on Tuesday 21 March police were called to Clay Wells Road, also known as the Robe to Penola Road following reports of a two car crash between a Volkswagen Ute and a Honda Sedan.
The single occupant of the Honda a 65-year-old man from Victoria sadly died at the scene.
The driver of the Ute a 62-year-old woman from Monbulla sustained minor injuries and was treated at the Mount Gambier Hospital.
Clay Wells Road was still closed (Wednesday morning) while Major Crash Investigators examine the circumstances of the crash.
The man's death is the 36th life lost on SA roads compared to 16 at the same time last year. SAPOL report.
