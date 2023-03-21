Naracoorte Herald
Home/News/Local News

Clinic will no longer supply service but SA Health will

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
March 22 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Kincraig Medical Clinic will no longer provide visiting services to residents of Moreton Bay House Aged Care in Naracoorte. SA Health has advised they currently have interim medical support in place and will be providing a long term model of care for residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.