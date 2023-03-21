Kincraig Medical Clinic will no longer provide visiting services to residents of Moreton Bay House Aged Care in Naracoorte. SA Health has advised they currently have interim medical support in place and will be providing a long term model of care for residents.
A statement from the partners of the clinic said, "Regretfully, Kincraig Medical Clinic is unable to provide ongoing visiting medical services to the residents of Moreton Bay House, due predominantly to significant workforce issues that are affecting General Practice around the country.
"This has resulted in our inability to provide all services as in the past."
In response to our inquiry The Limestone Coast Local Health Network said on Tuesday 21 March.
"We've secured interim medical support and have commenced the process for engaging long-term medical cover to give our residents consistency of care.
Our priority is making certain that our 19 residents affected can continue to be able to access the health care they need, close to home.
We also note the need for increased access to primary care across our communities and will continue to work with key stakeholders to advocate for improved services."
