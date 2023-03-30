The third annual Day of the Dackel is hosting its first dachshund race on Sunday 16th April coinciding with its annual big day out for the wee lowriders. It's all happening at Henley Park, on the banks of Lake Wallace with a market, live music and a ton of wagging tails. Dachshunds from all over attend many from as far as Melbourne, Bairnsdale, Barossa Valley and more.