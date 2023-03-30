Naracoorte Herald
Day of the dackel comes to Edenhope

By Sheryl Lowe
March 30 2023 - 2:30pm
Two of the dackel starts in Day of the Dackel 2022 - picture provided by D Saville
Edenhope, in the west Wimmera, is bringing a piece of European Sport of Kings to town with its inaugural Dackel Dash.

