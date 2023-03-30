Edenhope, in the west Wimmera, is bringing a piece of European Sport of Kings to town with its inaugural Dackel Dash.
Dackel is German for dachshund and dachshund racing has been around for decades in the old county and the USA. However, the odds are low and the shots are long with these sausage shaped hounds most preferring not to run in a straight line and sometimes it's a stretch to finish.
The third annual Day of the Dackel is hosting its first dachshund race on Sunday 16th April coinciding with its annual big day out for the wee lowriders. It's all happening at Henley Park, on the banks of Lake Wallace with a market, live music and a ton of wagging tails. Dachshunds from all over attend many from as far as Melbourne, Bairnsdale, Barossa Valley and more.
The event's goal is to attract new tourism to the Edenhope and West Wimmera along with a fun, dog friendly day out bringing the local community and visitors together.
There also is an open-breed race for non-dachshunds no taller than 30cm at the shoulder. Race entries are on the day from 8.30am and are $10 per dog. Other fun doggo events include fancy dress and smartest on parade.
So get your weiners running and head out on the highway for a hot dog of a day.
For further information contact organizer Diana Saville on 0432 572 449.
by Diana Lee Saville
