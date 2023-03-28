File photo

The critical shortage of workers accommodation is being addressed in Naracoorte with a private proposal to build multi million dollar village of eight units and 35 cabins to provide short to medium accommodation for workers in and around the Naracoorte area.

The five-stage plan will consist of eight units to be built in the first year, and the following four stages, when complete, will consist of 35 cabins, including a small shop.

"The approved development will include accommodation units, car parking, access roadways, visitor car parking, 2 recreational arears and a small shopping facility," Naracoorte Lucindale Council CEO Trevor Smart said.

"The accommodation will provide short to medium term accommodation for workers around Naracoorte.



"There are 43, three bedroom cabins which each have three single bedrooms with a king size single bed."



"There is a total of 129 single bedrooms to accommodate workers. The cabins also provide a loungeroom, kitchen with gas hotplates, dining room, a laundry with a washing machine, a shared toilet and a separate bathroom."

The applicant for the change of land use is listed as Mr Frederick Greenwood with owners of the land being Mr Greenwood and Mrs Pitchaya Saejang of 39 Old Caves Road Naracoorte.

The village is planned for Old Caves Road Naracoorte.

Consent to the Development Application was moved at the Northern Limestone Coast Regional Assessment Panel (NLCRAP) meeting on March 15 2023, and was carried but with some conditions including the applicant engage a traffic engineer to review access arrangements from Old Caves Road.



Recommendations included that site works be carried out to the satisfaction of Council at all times in strict accordance with the approved plans, reports and submissions.

Mr Smart said the village "will mean provision of much needed accommodation for workers which there remains high demand for, but this does not alleviate pressures on our housing market."

