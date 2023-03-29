What's On: Local events and roadtrips

CAVE CLASS
Let's Chat Bats at Naracoorte Caves
Friday, March 31, all are welcome to the Naracoorte Caves National Park, 5:30pm to 7:30pm, for family-friendly information session in the Bat Observation Centre, led by Nicola Bail, free event, sausage sizzle provided, numbers limited, book online.
DAY OUT
Lucindale Campdraft
Friday, March 31 to Sunday April 2, come along to event and watch Riders in action, horsemanship on show for a sport for both competitors and spectators, at Yakka Park, Lucindale, free entry, gates open Friday 10am, daybreak on Saturday and Sunday, all are welcome.
EASTER CONCERT
Naracoorte Singers perform
Sunday, April 2, Naracoorte Singers present Easter concert, 2pm, at Naracoorte Lutheran Church, gold coin donation admission, shared afternoon tea, all are welcome.
ARVO OUT
High Tea at the Homestead
Sunday, April 2, 2:30pm to 4:30pm, guests to enjoy 1-hour tour of Narracoorte Homestead, array of sweets and savouries in formal dining room, time to explore, maximum guest numbers so bookings essential, $45pp (before March 26), or $50pp after, book before March 31, guests invited to dress up.
CAMERA CLUB
Captured Images Naracoorte Photography Club
Wednesday, April 12, every second Wednesday of the month, all are welcome to come along to learn and share individual expertise, hosted at Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery, for more information call Dianne Vine on 0427 838 814
SEASON FORECAST
What's Driving Your Season workshop
Thursday, April 13, 9am to 12pm, at Struan House, workshop to explore climate forecasts for the 2023 season and cover new tools, guest presenters to cover all topics, including how to understand climate drivers such as El Nino, La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole, free event, contact Tamara Zerk to register, 0400 765 043 or tamara.zerk@sa.gov.au
LIVE SHOW
Parvyn & Josh - Bluegrass to Bollywood
Thursday, April 13, Punjabi Australian singer and dancer Parvyn Singh and instrumentalist Josh Bennet perform for guests, presented by Country Arts SA, hosted at Tatiara Civic Centre, $30pp, $17 per child (under 17).
Dackel Dash
Day of the Dackel, Edenhope
Sunday, April 16, fun dogs events on show, market and food stalls, live music, a family day out for Dachshunds and their people, dogs must be on leads, headliner feature, the Inaugural Edenhope and District Dackel Dash, free public entry from 9am, at Henley Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.