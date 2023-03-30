Hynam resident Ben Herrod addressing council in February Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Hynam resident Ben Herrod"s petition and address to council about recent restricted access for CFS officers to their depot through Station Street in the small south east town, at the February meeting of Naracoorte Lucindale Council, has had a mixed response.

He said last night after the March 29 meeting he was disappointed to learn CFS volunteers will still be unable to access their station by the quickest route, through Station Street.

Officers and community members discovered a locked gate across the entrance to Station Street in February and claim there had been no community consultation prior to the gates being locked.

After presenting a petition, signed by almost the entire community in February, Mr Herrod asked council to intervene on the community's behalf so the community can continue to access Station Street.

He explained this small area had been used by members of the community to use as a walk way to collect their mail from the post office boxes, ride horses and bikes and walk their dogs and it was safer for children to walk through this street instead of on the edge of the busy highway.

He expressed concern that the locked gate could delay CFS call-outs.

After consulting with DIT, Council advised in the March agenda, community members will still be able to use the land but unauthorized vehicles will not.



Council's March agenda states when council contacted the Region 5 CFS, they said they didn't believe the officers needed access through Station Street to attend the CFS station for operational or administrative purposes but Mr Herrod said it takes any of the four Hynam CFS volunteers on a call-out, an additional two minutes each to access the station through alternative access points.

"They (DIT) have driven iron spikes into the ground to prevent vehicle access through the entrance that has become the focus of the community complaint, but two other openings have been left open."



Council's March agenda states that DIT has advised them "vehicles will no longer be permitted to cross over the land to reduce the risk of a potential accident."

"Therefore, to be clear the land is still accessible to the public for recreational use."

Mr Herrod said he was pleased to learn the community can still use Station Street to collect their mail, to ride horses and walk their dogs.

"That's great," he said.

"But, we want the CFS to have access through the quickest possible route, minutes can mean a life."

The Department propose to install signage at the entrance point that allows Government agencies to continue to access the land for work purposes, however public access will remain prohibited as per the direction of the Department for vehicle access.



Both regulatory signs are enforceable by law in accordance with the Australian Road Rules and the South Australian Road Traffic Act by SAPOL, the agenda states.