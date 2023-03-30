The Keith Diesel and Dirt Derby returned for another year for the Final Rev, ending on a high after ten years of local entertainment.
Locals and tourists came to enjoy the show, and a town of 1,200 people grew by almost ten times, as 11,500 guests came through the Keith Showgrounds gates.
After running for ten years, the Derby ended on a high due to the extended hard work and effort provided by committee members and volunteers, as reported by event co-ordinator, Glen Simpson.
Mr Simpson has been a member of the committee since the Derby's inception, and said that whilst everyone is a little "puffed", they were wanting to "go out with a bang".
Visitors to Keith for the tenth and final Derby came from around the South East, broader Australia and New Zealand, who were reported to having added to their work trip to check out Australian sports and events.
The program consisted of a header demolition derby, V8 super boats, tractor pulls of all ages and divisions, modified lawn mower pulls and racing, a ute muster and circle work and more featuring helicopters and the town's Centurion tank display taking part in the demolition.
A gentleman flew over from Western Australia, after sourcing a header he flew over and spent the week repairing the header just to be demolished and can now mark that off his bucket list.
The volunteer committee of 25 people are responsible for not only the day's success but also the history of the Diesel and Dirt Derby and it's reputation around the state.
The committee and their local groups worked to put together camping arrangements for the thousands of guests to the Tatiara and upper south-east regions, bars, food, amenities, seating and an action-packed program.
The next generation are urged to step forward to join the region's community groups to ensure that the hard work and service continues beyond the legacy of the current members.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
